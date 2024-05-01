Dean Williamson Steps into Global Leadership Role as AACSB Secretary-Treasurer

UCI Paul Merage School of Business’ Dean Williamson has been appointed Secretary-Treasurer of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The role not only celebrates his longstanding commitment to business education but also positions him at the forefront of academic leadership on a global scale.

Williamson’s journey in academia is marked by a passion for innovation and excellence. His approach has shaped the educational landscape at Merage, integrating cutting-edge business practices with an emphasis on digital transformation. As Secretary-Treasurer of AACSB, he will extend his expertise beyond the confines of UCI, influencing business schools worldwide.

The AACSB is a global nonprofit association that connects educators, students and businesses to achieve a common goal: creating the next generation of great leaders. As the newly appointed Secretary-Treasurer, Williamson will play a crucial role in steering the association’s strategic financial decisions, ensuring that it remains at the helm of business education innovation.

Reflecting on his new role, Williamson expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities that lie ahead. “It is an honor to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of AACSB, an organization that is synonymous with excellence in business education,” he said. “I am excited about the potential to bring fresh perspectives to our initiatives and to further enhance the impact of our programs on a global scale.”

The Merage School community issued a statement expressing its pride in Williamson’s achievement and reflecting on the anticipation of the fresh insights and opportunities his new role will bring to both UCI and the broader academic and business communities. His leadership is expected to foster new partnerships, enhance student experiences and continue to elevate the school’s reputation on the international stage.