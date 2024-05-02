Los Angeles Philharmonic Names Kim Noltemy President

Kim Noltemy, who most recently served as president of the Dallas Symphony, has been named the new president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Her new role will officially begin in July when she takes over from interim CEO Daniel Song.

Noltemy, who is also a veteran of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, will help guide the search for a successor to outgoing music director Gustavo Dudamel, who plans to depart L.A. after the 2025-26 season to become music director of the New York Philharmonic after serving in his role since 2009.

Noltemy will work with Dudamel during his remaining time with the L.A. Phil.

“I look forward to welcoming Kim into our L.A. Phil family,” said Dudamel in a statement. “Our extraordinary musicians and organization have shown the world a powerful new vision for what an orchestra can be and how it can impact the community around it, and I am confident we will continue to push ourselves to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Noltemy has been with the Dallas Symphony since 2018. During her tenure with the organization, she was committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that were credited with expanded programming as well as increased opportunities for BIPOC artists and staff. Prior to her time in Dallas, Noltemy worked for more than 20 years with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.