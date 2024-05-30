Guess?, Inc. Appoints Andrew Rosen as Executive Chair of rag & bone

Guess?, Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrew Rosen as executive chair of the rag & bone brand.

Guess? and global brand management firm WHP Global recently completed the acquisition of fashion brand rag & bone, which operates as an independent brand within the Guess? portfolio. Guess? owns all of the rag & bone operating assets, and Guess? and WHP Global jointly own the rag & bone intellectual property.

In his role as executive chairman, Andrew Rosen will continue to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the brand, providing strategic direction and oversight of the rag & bone executive team to drive the company’s mission forward. In this work, Rosen will partner closely with Paul Marciano and Carlos Alberini as well as Yehuda Shmidman, WHP global chairman and CEO.

As a visionary leader in American fashion, Rosen follows his father and grandfather’s footsteps in the industry with more than four decades of experience driving innovation and growth in both emerging and well-established fashion brands. Following an early career at Calvin Klein, he co-founded Theory in 1997 and oversaw the company’s growth as CEO for over 20 years. Today he remains an active investor and mentor to many leading American fashion brands, some of which include Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard and TWP, which successfully launched three years ago.

Paul Marciano, Guess? co-founder and chief creative officer, said, “It’s an exciting time for both Guess? and rag & bone as we embark on the next chapter of growth, and I believe Andrew is the ideal person to continue to lead and represent the rag & bone brand on this journey. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Andrew in this great opportunity together. As we look to the future, our focus is on delivering the authentic and high-quality rag & bone collections customers have come to know and love, while extending its reach to even more people around the world.”

Carlos Alberini, Guess? chief executive officer, commented, “Andrew knows our business and industry exceptionally well and, as a true visionary and pioneer in fashion, has paved the way for many other founders, designers and entrepreneurs to succeed and grow in today’s evolving and increasingly digital environment. Paul and I are pleased that Andrew has joined us as a fellow shareholder of Guess?. I am thrilled for Andrew to be a part of the Guess? family and look forward to a strong partnership on the path ahead as we focus on driving value for our stakeholders.”

Andrew Rosen, rag & bone executive chair, said, “I have been involved with rag & bone since 2006. I have always been passionate about our brand and the opportunities that lie ahead. This new relationship now cements that ambition by providing an incredible platform for us to leverage our potential globally. Our executive team and I are excited to embark on this journey with Paul, Carlos, the entire Guess? organization as well as with Yehuda and WHP Global. The passion and opportunities they are bringing to this acquisition are exciting for all of us involved. I am confident that as part of the Guess? portfolio, rag & bone is well-positioned to build on our success, deliver even greater collections to our customers and provide our team members with new opportunities for years to come.”