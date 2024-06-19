Amazon MGM Studios’ Debra Birnbaum Joins Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Board of Directors

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the world’s largest organization dedicated to advancing research into ovarian and related gynecologic cancers and supporting patients, has named Debra Birnbaum to its Board of Directors.

Birnbaum is an accomplished multi-platform content creator and media strategist with over 20 years of experience covering news and entertainment. She currently serves as the global head of awards for Amazon MGM Studios, where she oversees awards strategy for the streaming service’s extensive slate of original films and series. Under her leadership, Amazon MGM Studios has experienced its most successful film and series awards seasons to date, setting new studio records and amassing dozens of nominations and wins across all major awards, including Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards and more.

Birnbaum’s own connection to ovarian cancer adds a deeply personal dimension to her new role with OCRA. She was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 17 the summer after graduating high school with a recurrence at age 20.

“I first got involved with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance because of my belief in the importance of early detection and research into all gynecologic cancers,” said Birnbaum. “I’m honored to join the Board of Directors today to continue to honor that commitment. Women of all ages, their families and their healthcare providers need to be better educated about the symptoms of cancer, and we need to fund more research into treatments and cures.”

OCRA CEO Audra Moran expressed her enthusiasm about Birnbaum’s appointment, “We are deeply honored to welcome Debra Birnbaum to our Board of Directors. Her strategic vision, combined with her personal commitment to our cause, will be invaluable as we continue to strive towards our mission of eradicating ovarian and related cancers. Debra’s insights and dedication will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to increase awareness and support for research and to offer inspiration and hope to patients and their families.”

Birnbaum spent five years as the executive editor, TV, for Variety, where she led television news and awards coverage across multiple platforms, including the weekly print edition, Variety.com and special awards season issues. As the president/editor-in-chief of TV Guide Magazine, a position she held for seven years, she revitalized the brand with innovations like the annual “Fan Favorites” cover contest, the Comic-Con photo studio and the “Hot List” party. Her extensive career also includes roles at Redbook, George, More, The New York Post and Us Weekly, where she oversaw film, television, theater, music and entertainment coverage. Additionally, she has frequently appeared on TV and radio as an entertainment expert and has moderated hundreds of panels for high-profile industry and consumer events.

Her work has earned recognition from the L.A. Press Club, the Publicists Guild of America, the Webby Awards, the Clio Awards, Promax and the Television Academy, including an Emmy Award for producing Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. A graduate of Cornell University, she is a member of the President’s Council of Cornell Women and serves as an alumni ambassador. She also belongs to key entertainment industry organizations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Television Academy and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.