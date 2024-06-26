Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners Completes Sale of Biomatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy

Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, a Los Angeles-based and healthcare-focused private equity group, has announced the closing of its sale of BioMatrix Specialty Infusion Pharmacy to Frazier Healthcare Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Triton Pacific generated a return of three times on the investment.

Serving patients across all 50 states, BioMatrix is one of the largest and most diversified independent providers of specialty infusion services in the U.S. The company delivers a high-touch, patient-centric model built around therapeutic centers of excellence that provide superior management of patient therapies, including IVIG, bleeding disorders, immunology, neurology, transplant, oncology and rare diseases.

Triton Pacific acquired BioMatrix in 2016. During the course of the investment, they worked with the company to complete five strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions expanded BioMatrix’s therapy footprint, added management capabilities, afforded access to new payor contracts, expanded the drug portfolio and built out infusion operations.

In early 2023, BioMatrix divested its lower-margin traditional specialty business and focused intensively on specialty infusion, a high-growth sector propelled by compelling tailwinds. Successfully executing on this strategy, BioMatrix drove exceptional organic growth, with revenue growing roughly five times faster than the broader infusion industry. Throughout Triton Pacific’s investment period, BioMatrix has undergone a meaningful evolution, but its commitment to patient care and improved outcomes has remained at the forefront throughout.

