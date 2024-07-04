Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Closes on KiddeFenwal Acquisition

New owners aim to retain and enhance company’s global leadership position in fire suppression systems and safety controls.

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners – a middle market-focused private equity firm specializing in carve-outs and complex situations – has closed on its acquisition of KiddeFenwal, a world leader in designing and manufacturing industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. The deal positions KiddeFenwal for substantial growth while allowing it to further expand its market share, both in the U.S. and globally.

Under Pacific Avenue’s ownership, KiddeFenwal will sharpen its focus on serving a growing, diversified customer and end-user base that requires the highly integrated, competitively priced, customer-supported fire suppression and safety controls for which the company has long been well known. Additionally, it will accelerate product competitiveness and innovation, expanding and enhancing its proprietary, fully certified offerings as regulatory bodies drive transitions to more environmentally friendly solutions in industries spanning power generation/transmission, data centers, commercial food service, marine, industrial and HVAC.

“With its enviable product portfolio, established brand equity and strong customer relationships, KiddeFenwal has long been a dominant, global leader in the fire safety systems and controls category. Now it is poised to truly accelerate growth,” said James Oh, partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. “Our team looks forward to helping the company fully leverage its strong fundamentals and prevailing market tailwinds, drive innovation and make investments in operations that support our extraordinary teams and enhance our value to customers who place a tremendous amount of trust in us given the critical nature of our products.”

“Pacific Avenue’s breadth and depth of experience completing middle-market carve-outs and complex situations was critical in partnering with Carrier on this transaction,” said Chris Sznewajs, founder and managing partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. “I am excited to welcome the KiddeFenwal brand and team and look forward to all that lies ahead for the business. This company is exceptionally well-positioned to build on its industry-leading brand and market position.”

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners received approval on its purchase of substantially all the assets of Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on April 2, 2024, with certain contributed assets being approved for acquisition by an affiliate of Pacific Avenue.

Pacific Avenue was advised by Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated as financial advisor and Raines Feldman Littrell LLP as legal advisor.