Hermosa Cyclery Celebrates 50 Years of Free Air and Good Vibes

Hermosa Cyclery has been going strong for 50 years, rolling with the changes from 1970s strand cruisers to electric bikes today. Harold Schumaker (aka “Schu”) founded his beloved bike shop on July 28, 1974, selling bikes and renting bikes and surf mats (Boogie Boards would become popular soon after). His business soared to new heights when the roller skate craze took off in the late 70s to mid-80s, renting skates day and night.

“I recall the police asking Schu to stop renting skates past 10 p.m. due to the crowds on the Strand,” said Steve Collins, an employee at the time.

Fifty years later, the bike shop Schumaker founded is still thriving. For the first four decades, an air hose hung out the ally-side window for passersby to air up tires themselves. It put the store on the map. But prone to over-inflating most tires and serving just one guest at a time, the store in 2016 invented and installed three air-regulating “Free Air Stations” to serve three guests at a time more safely. This free air service remains wildly popular, serving hundreds of guests each week. And the air is still free.

In 2002, out of sadness grew something special by design. Schumaker passed away in 2002 at just 60 years old. Fifteen years prior, in 1987, he secretly wrote a will to bequeath his store to four “kids” who worked for him during the 70s and 80s.

“There was much sadness during Schu’s illness and then his passing. He was like family. And the bike shop we all loved was in limbo with his brother stepping in for lack of a will,” said Collins.

“Then came a phone call a couple of weeks later in February of 2002. ‘Steve, we found a will,’ said Schu’s niece, who discovered a small safe in the bike shop along with an employee. The two moved it from the bike shop to open it, figuring that may be safest. She read from the will ‘I give, devise and bequeath all of my estate ... to Steve Collins, Larry Burke, Mark McNeill and Ken Liebowitz.’ I was stunned and immediately called the other three, with whom we all had mostly lost touch with each other since the 90s,” said Collins.

This charming story was made complete with the help of the owner of the building at the time, Jeanette Oghigian. She had faith in the four partners to carry on and wanted to see this bit of magic succeed.

The four partners observed their own milestone a couple of years ago, their 20th anniversary of being partners in owning this soon-to-be 50-year-old bike shop. In addition to running a bike shop, they host the bike corral at Fiesta Hermosa, host a community bike entry in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and host the Kids’ Races at the Manhattan Beach Grand Prix, among other community activities. Their bike shop has been voted “Best Bike Shop” each year since 2009.

“While our ownership at Hermosa Cyclery has changed twice in 50 years, it’s more like we’ve had one owner. The four of us practically grew up at Hermosa Cyclery during our teens alongside the man who founded and then gave it to us. Our store has the same soul and the owners the same love of serving customers and the community that we’ve had all 50 years. We love this store and Hermosa Beach,” said Collins.