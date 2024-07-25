Primior Agrees To Be Acquired By Grillit Inc.

Real estate private equity investment firm Primior agreed to be acquired by Grillit Inc. in a transaction valued at $30 million on July 22. The transaction is expected to close within the next two months.

Newport Beach-based Premior was founded in 2012 and manages more than $2 billion in assets through direct investments, partnership and advisory services. An innovative real estate private equity investment firm established in 2012 and headquartered in Newport Beach, Premior manages over $1 billion in assets through direct investments, partnerships and providing advisory services to clients.

Grillit is a diversified holding company focused on both traditional brick-and-mortar retail locations and technology to launch new products.