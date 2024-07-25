Warner Bros. Acquires Player First Games

Developer of MultiVersus Joins Publisher Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games has announced the acquisition of Player First Games, the developer of the recently launched MultiVersus free-to-play platform fighter videogame.

Player First Games will continue to operate under the leadership of co-founders Tony Huynh and Chris White. Huynh, head of Player First Games, and White, head of technology, Player First Games, will now report to Carlos Barbosa, vice president and studio head of Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

“We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games,” said David Haddad, president, Warner Bros. Games. “The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities.”

“Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall,” Huynh said. “We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players.”

Developed by Player First Games with production support and live management by Warner Bros. Games San Diego, MultiVersus features an ever-expanding roster of popular characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. MultiVersus is available now as a free download for PlayStation®5 (PS5(tm)) and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC.

Warner Bros. Games is a part of Global Streaming and Games for Warner Bros. Discovery and a premier worldwide publisher, developer and licensor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based game titles.

Player First Games is based in Los Angeles.