California American Water to Purchase Yerba Buena Water Company’s Assets

California American Water has entered into an agreement to acquire Yerba Buena Water Company’s water distribution system, which serves approximately 249 customer connections in unincorporated Ventura County. The Yerba Buena water system is located approximately 34 miles from California American Water’s Ventura District operations center in Newbury Park.

“We are looking forward to being the new water provider to Yerba Buena’s customers,” said California American Water president Kevin Tilden. “Our talented team of experienced experts will support customers with robust conservation programs, a 24-hour emergency call center, ratepayer assistance programs as well as many other benefits in the coming years.”

California American Water serves approximately 28,000 customer connections in the Ventura County communities of Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, Camarillo, El Rio and Piru.

“When we made the decision to sell, we wanted to ensure the operations were handed over to an outfit that could provide the same great level of service our customers have come to expect,” said Richard Morris, chairman of the board of directors of Yerba Buena Water Company. “We are confident that we have found that company in California American Water.”

