Edwards Lifesciences to Acquire Endotronix

Irvine-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp. agreed to acquire Endotronix Inc. on July 24. In a related transaction, Edwards entered into an agreement to acquire JenaValve Technology Inc. These transactions are expected to cost approximately $1.2 billion in cash and could increase by an additional $445 million upon the achievement of certain milestones. Transactions are subject to regulatory approval.

“These acquisitions expand our opportunities to address the unmet needs of aortic regurgitation and heart failure patients around the world,” said Bernard Zovighian, chief executive of Edwards, in a statement.

JenaValve Technology is a pioneer in the transcatheter treatment of aortic regurgitation, a deadly disease that impacts a significant and growing population and is largely untreated. Edwards anticipates FDA approval of the JenaValve Trilogy Heart Valve System in late 2025, which will represent the first approved therapy for patients suffering from the condition.

Endotronix is a leader in heart failure management solutions. This acquisition, which expands on an investment that it made in 2016, will add a new therapeutic area to address the large unmet needs of patients suffering from heart failure. Last month, Endotronix received FDA approval for Cordella, an implantable pulmonary artery pressure sensor that provides early, targeted therapeutic intervention.

Nanda Deepak, partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, acted as legal advisor to Edwards Lifesciences Corp.