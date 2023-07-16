Tech Solutions and Experience Programming Provide Landlords With Tools to Attract and Retain Tenants

Cushman & Wakefield has announced an expansion of offerings under its Cushman & Wakefield’s Asset Services Tenant Experience Platform. This new tech-driven solution, called Presence by Cushman & Wakefield, gives landlords and investors sophisticated tools and programming that bolsters the building experience and engagement with building employees and creates workplaces that attract and retain tenants.

“Engaging experiences and a strong sense of place have the power to make the workplace a destination worthy of returning to. As tenants seek opportunities for collaboration, convenience, and social connection in the workplace, our tenant experience program curates custom experiences that provide value, meaning, interest and excitement,” said Brett Williams, tenant experience lead for Asset Services.

Presence by Cushman & Wakefield has formed a strategic alliance with Cove External Link, a technology platform that integrates the tenant experience with building operating systems, providing investor clients with one technology solution. This creates seamless communication and connection between the building, amenities, and experiences within the building.

“We’re really excited to work alongside Cushman & Wakefield as the technology backbone to their innovative answer for what’s next for office experience,” said Adam Segal, co-founder and CEO of Cove. “The way people work is rapidly evolving - Presence highlights the significant value creation for owners and tenants when you combine great operators with great technology to create a tech-enabled experience.”

“We have had the opportunity to work with Cove and see firsthand the operating efficiencies and tenant connections their technology creates,” said Williams. “Owners, tenants, and their employees can stay engaged and connected to the building with the ease of an app.”

Presence by Cushman & Wakefield is also piloting use of the firm’s industry leading Experience Per Square Foot (XSF) workplace diagnostic. XSF collects insights from building employees to determine an overall strategy for building operations, purpose of the office, building appeal, space and amenities, and programming. Through data-driven insight, the team can make recommendations and prioritize capital and operational investments to drive tenant satisfaction and wellbeing at the building level.

A full Presence by Cushman & Wakefield XSF offering is set to roll out on a broader scale across the U.S. later this year. Experience and a strong sense of place have the power to make the workplace a destination. Presence is designed to help create experiences that activate spaces that are worth leaving home for - providing value, meaning, interest and excitement. Cushman & Wakefield experience managers partner with the client and property management team to develop and manage unique, tailored programming that activates a building with amenity services and events - creating engaging opportunities to drive tenant engagement, connections and wellness. The technology assessment provides landlords with a whole building tech solution that supports building operations, property management, and a tenant experience program accessible from anywhere.

“Where people work is often a matter of choice, influenced by factors like convenience, flexibility, wellness, culture and connection. With Presence, we create meaningful opportunities for people to make the most of their workplace experience using employee insights and cutting-edge technologies,” said Williams.