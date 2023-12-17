Executive Vice President | Hanmi Bank

Anna Chung, executive vice president of Hanmi Bank, initially pursued a chemistry career but found her true calling in banking. With over a decade of experience, she managed the SBA Department at Wilshire Bank and since joining Hanmi in 2014 has been a vital asset. Chung’s exceptional leadership shone during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she and her team processed over 15 times the yearly average of PPP applications, providing a lifeline to small businesses. Her commitment extends beyond her role, as she’s actively involved in nonprofit organizations supporting community development and financial literacy.