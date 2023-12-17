Senior Vice President,

Business Banking Manager | PNC Bank

Ashley Carr, senior vice president and business banking manager at PNC Bank, brings over 20 years of experience in corporate and commercial banking. Originally from Southern California, she returned to her hometown from Atlanta to lead a diverse team of business bankers, establishing the PNC brand in California. Under her leadership, her team has excelled, earning numerous awards for their commitment to local businesses. Carr is an advocate for women in business and plays an active role in supporting community organizations and mentorship programs across Greater Los Angeles.