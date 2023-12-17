(SHANE_LOPES)

Wealth Management Advisor

Fortuna Wealth Management, Legacy Strategies & Insurance Solutions

Barbara Bernstein, a wealth management advisor at Fortuna Wealth Management, Legacy Strategies & Insurance Solutions, is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. With a background in news production and entertainment, she transitioned to finance, driven by a passion for teaching and problem-solving. Bernstein holds a degree in political science from UC Berkeley and serves as the Education & Community Outreach Chair of the Northwestern Mutual Women’s Council in Los Angeles, empowering women in finance. As a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), she upholds the highest standards of integrity, competence and professionalism in serving her clients.