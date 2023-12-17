Barbara R. Gadbois

(Spiderbox)

Barbara Gadbois, a partner at Gibbs Giden in Los Angeles, brings over 35 years of expertise to the field of construction law. Her specialization includes project development, contract negotiation, procurement and dispute resolution for projects. Gadbois’ wealth of practical insights and experience is an asset to municipal clients, private developers and general contractors. Her dedication to excellence is reflected in her recognition by prestigious organizations like Chambers USA, Martindale- Hubbell and Super Lawyers. She holds a juris doctor degree from UCLA School of Law and is also a LEED Accredited Professional, highlighting her commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.