Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Duane Morris LLP

Cyndie M. Chang, managing partner at Duane Morris LLP in Los Angeles, is a distinguished leader. She holds board positions at Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and the Committee of 100, advocating for Chinese Americans and victims of hate crimes. Her leadership spans organizations like the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Chang actively promotes diversity in the legal profession and passionately champions Asian American rights. She has led impactful work, notably in the Supreme Court case of Dobson v. Jackson Women’s Health, highlighting the Asian American perspective on reproductive justice.