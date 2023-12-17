Dr. Michelle Feng

Chief Clinical Officer

Executive Mental Health

Dr. Michelle C. Feng is the chief clinical officer at Executive Mental Health. She has driven the expansion of clinical services, reduced turnover rates and overseen organizational growth. Her contributions encompass the development of clinical protocols, innovative retention programs and the creation of comprehensive continuing education content. Dr. Feng is involved in raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease through various initiatives. She holds an educational background, including a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude degree in psychology from University of California, San Diego and an M.A. and Ph.D. in clinical science from the University of Southern California.