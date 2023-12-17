(Bethany Gonzalez)

Evelyn Baez, an associate agent at Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate, recognizes a significant opportunity in the Los Angeles area. Her primary focus is to educate immigrants and their generational family members about Latino generational wealth, aiming to bridge the homeownership gap driven by age. A bilingual commercial real estate agent, Baez is an active member of the National Association of Realtors - L.A. Chapter. Her mission is to empower millennials with knowledge about investment opportunities, bridging the homeownership gap and improving the local economy.