Finalist: Christine Duque

Christine Duque, a global partner at IBM Consulting, leads the Data, AI & CX Delivery and Salesforce Marketing Cloud practices. Known for her expertise in customer experience transformation, technology and analytics, she excels in strategic branding and fostering diversity. Duque’s artistic sensibility and technological acumen make her a visionary leader in customer experience and marketing transformation. Duque’s track record includes creating products and services that drive competitive advantage and customer engagement. She also contributes to product advisory boards and is a sought-after speaker and author in the industry.