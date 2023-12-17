Finalist: Mia Alexander

Vice President of Customer Success

Dave

Mia Alexander is the VP of Member Success at Dave, overseeing the customer lifecycle, fraud management and bank operations. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, she has dedicated her career to transforming banking experiences for unrepresented communities through customer care, service and success. She has overseen a global staff of 2,000+, been part of two successful IPOs and received multiple leadership awards, most recently being recognized by Money20/20 as part of their RiseUp Cohort awardees and winning an IBEX Fintech CX Leadership Award in 2021.