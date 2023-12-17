Chief Executive Officer

Brasfield & Associates LLC

Dr. Giovanna Brasfield, widely known as Dr. G, serves as the CEO of Brasfield & Associates LLC, bringing more than 19 years of leadership consulting and DEI expertise to the construction industry. She offers strategic guidance to organizations and senior executives on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, manages DEI obligations for large construction projects and designs inclusive programs. Brasfield is known for her innovative approach, successfully implementing robust DEI, safety, community engagement and collaborative programs. She excels in developing external and internal DEI strategies, forging partnerships and spearheading large-scale infrastructure projects’ inclusivity efforts.