Honoree: Nanxi Liu

(Samuel McElwee)

Co-CEO ✧ Blaze Technology, Inc.

Nanxi Liu is the co-CEO and co-founder of Blaze Technology, one of the fastest-growing technology platforms to build software and apps without needing code. In 2023, the company announced that it raised $5 million pre-seed round led by top VC funds including Flybridge Capital and MaC Venture Capital. Also, as a supporter of the arts, she is an investor and producer of multiple popular TV shows. She won an Emmy Award as a producer for the Amazon TV show, The Bay. In the past 24 months, Liu led three successful M&A transactions where she served as a founder or board member. As founder and CEO of Enplug, a leading digital signage software and one of the most profitable companies in its industry, she led the company to its acquisition by Spectrio in 2021. Enplug software continues to be one of the most popular digital signage software globally.

Liu routinely brings her skills and experiences to support the CEOs and executives of other businesses. As a board member of Kindred Biosciences, she helped the veterinary pharmaceutical company get acquired by Elanco for $444 million. As a board member of CarLotz, Liu helped it merge with Shift Technologies. In 2022, she was appointed to the board of Grupo Proeza, one of the largest private conglomerates in Mexico. The company is the largest exporter of citrus fruits in the country, the largest maker of steel truck chassis in the world and operates a number of other businesses. Liu is also currently helping the 67-year-old organization go through a major transformation.

Liu loves supporting women entrepreneurs. She’s a partner of XFactor Ventures, which has invested in more than 100 women-founded businesses. XFactor invests $150,000 in start-ups and provides mentorship and ongoing fundraising and operation support for its portfolio companies. Liu is also a supporter and volunteer for 50/50 Women on Boards, an organization that helps women get on corporate boards.

