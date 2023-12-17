Chief Financial Officer

24 Hour Home Care

Jacqueline Eleanor Davis, the CFO of 24 Hour Home Care, is an inspirational figure who overcame challenges, rose from a humble background and achieved Summa Cum Laude honors in accounting. With over 25 years of financial experience and a passion for making a difference, she transitioned from the corporate world to leading 24 Hour Home Care, playing a crucial role in the company’s impressive growth. Her expertise, commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as well as her involvement in nonprofit organizations highlight her remarkable contributions to both the financial sector and her community.