Kathryn Edgerton is a distinguished member at Mintz, known for her exceptional ability to provide practical guidance to healthcare providers and related businesses, including hospitals, physician groups and laboratories. She specializes in addiction treatment and behavioral health, offering expert advice to over 100 providers on their day-to-day healthcare operations. Additionally, she excels in healthcare transactions, collaborating with private equity firms and ensuring strict HIPAA and privacy compliance. Edgerton actively contributes to professional organizations and holds the position of program chair at the Health Law Committee of the California Lawyers Association.