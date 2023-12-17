Executive Vice President

SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC

Kim Bubnis, executive VP and employee benefits division leader at SCM, is a pivotal figure in the agency’s growth strategy. She oversees the employee benefits division, making significant contributions to its success. Her focus on training, development and process improvement has led to the division’s remarkable growth and a 40%+ promotion rate. Bubnis also actively supports growth initiatives and collaboration across all divisions, fostering a vibrant company culture. As a board member of the Orange County Employee Benefits Council, she advocates for women in business and mentors young professionals, offering career development guidance.