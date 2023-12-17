Executive Vice President

California Bank & Trust

Marisa Drury, the executive vice president and regional director of the Los Angeles Real Estate Lending Group at California Bank & Trust (CB&T), boasts over 25 years of service, having originated over $3.5 billion in new loan production. She specializes in construction and mini-perm financing, excelling in multi-family, industrial, retail and office properties. Drury’s expertise extends to agenting syndicated transactions for construction and bridge financing, including apartments, industrial buildings, homebuilders and condominiums. Her leadership philosophy revolves around leading by example, mentoring and training staff and emphasizing thorough problem solving.