Chief Executive Officer

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Michaeline DeJoria, the CEO of John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS), brings her entrepreneurial spirit to L.A.’s legacy DeJoria family. As one of the industry’s youngest CEOs and a millennial, she uses her digital expertise to anticipate customer needs, guiding JPMS’s future in hair care. Her leadership has brought innovations like the World of Barbie campaign. DeJoria’s strategic hires, commitment to sustainability and involvement with nonprofits like Baby2Baby demonstrate her vision for JPMS. Her versatile background spans product development, organizational communications, industrial psychology and extensive philanthropic work.