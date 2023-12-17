Vice President, Marketing | ActOne Group

Nancy Coblenz, VP of marketing at ActOne Group, is a transformational leader in the employment solutions industry. Her strategic vision has secured partnerships with organizations like NASCAR and Dress for Success, driving progress toward a more diverse workforce. Coblenz’s accomplishments include the SIA 40 Under 40 award and recognition from the Stevie Awards and Ada Lovelace. She’s a nominee for the International PlayMaker Digital Leader Award and a finalist for the National Women Tech Founders award. Her commitment to empowering women is evident through initiatives, like partnering with Dress for Success, offering attire and coaching for women in need.