Chief Executive Officer

Lusive Decor, Inc.

Sally Thomas Cooper, CEO of Lusive Decor, Inc., began her career in New Zealand in film and TV, later excelling in residential interior design. After moving to L.A. in 1999, she gained a celebrity clientele as an interior designer and worked in textiles, furniture and lighting. She became the VP of sales and marketing for Indon International, contributing to hospitality projects. Cooper founded Lusive, specializing in custom decorative lighting, achieving rapid success. In 2015, she launched Luxe Light and Home and founded Thomas Cooper Studio in 2023, focusing on material and sculptural essence in lighting design.