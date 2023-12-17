Headshot photography, Westside Studio, 261 S. Robertson Blvd. #201 Beverly Hills CA 90211. 310-657-4116 (Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Chair of the Family Law Practice

Reuben Raucher & Blum

Stephanie I. Blum, chair of the family law practice at Reuben Raucher & Blum, is a certified family law specialist with over 25 years of experience. She is dedicated to helping individuals navigate the challenging journey of divorce. Beyond litigation, Blum offers consulting services, guiding clients through mediation and connecting them with relevant experts. Blum’s contributions have earned her recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer, and she has appeared in media and publications discussing family law topics. Additionally, she has been honored for her pro bono work by the Harriet Buhai Foundation.