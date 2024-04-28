Finalist: M. Isabel Becerra

President & CEO

The Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers

M. Isabel Becerra has 27 years of dedicated service to public health with a focus on marginalized communities and Community Health Centers (CHCs). As president & CEO of the Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers (Coalition OC), she champions health equity. Joining in 2000 as director of health policy/fund development, she ascended to COO and CEO, steering programs and fostering key relationships. Becerra’s expertise proved invaluable during the COVID-19 crisis, securing testing supplies and prioritizing CHC staff for vaccines as well as orchestrating advocacy efforts in positioning CHCs as essential. Under her leadership, Coalition OC secured a landmark $50M investment, enhancing CHC capabilities in Orange County. A former MATCH Fellow, which is a program sponsored by the National Association of Community Health Centers, and a certified Department of Justice Immigration Representative, Becerra remains committed to personal growth.

