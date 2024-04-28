Founder

High Tide Global Foundation

Hazel Ortega, a serial entrepreneur and an educational psychologist specializing in vocational rehabilitation. In her book, “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets: The Mastery of Miracles,” she shares her inspiring journey of transforming her life and creating success for herself and her family. Her company, Ortega Counseling Center, has become a beacon of hope and change, assisting nearly 45,000 injured workers. These individuals, who once faced bleak prospects, found their way back to school and started rewarding career paths thanks to the center’s tireless efforts. As the founder of the High Tide Global Foundation, Ortega is committed to bringing educational opportunities to the most impoverished and at-risk communities in the world. Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) recognized her work with the Global Social Impact Award in 2023.

