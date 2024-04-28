Co-Founder

The HD Team at KASE Real Estate

Hoda Hajirnia is a dedicated professional in the real estate industry, drawing from a rich background influenced by her family’s success in the field. With a foundation laid by her father’s expertise as a real estate investor and her uncles’ esteemed careers as agents, she absorbed valuable insights from a young age. Transitioning from a role in network television at ABC, where she collaborated with renowned figures like Marc Brown and Dallas Raines, Hajirnia found her true passion in real estate. Her journey led her to Bravo’s Real Estate Wars, where she seamlessly merges her experiences in both real estate and entertainment. Based in Orange County, she holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University, Fullerton. Hajirnia’s ethos, “The harder I work, the luckier I get,” drives her professional endeavors. Additionally, she supports charities like Miracles for Kids and United Way.