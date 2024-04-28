Honoree: Renee Loignon Dion

COO & CFO

Marquee Staffing

Renee Dion joined Marquee Staffing in 1994 as the company controller. Over the years, she has excelled in her role by taking on every aspect of managing a staffing company. Overseeing accounting and finance, HR and information technology, she is deeply involved with the day-today operations. Renee has also been instrumental in negotiating credit lines and banking relationships. She is a seasoned risk manager credited with a very successful workers’ compensation program, in turn qualifying Marquee to enter TSIL, a prestigious self-insured group. Dion enjoys bringing people together to find solutions to yield success and to get things done. She believes in sustaining long-term relationships with employees, clients and corporate partners. She has earned the respect of her team by engaging them, providing direction and supporting each and every team member in their individual roles. She is passionate about her work and loves what she does. Overall, Dion is a seasoned chief operating officer & chief financial officer with a unique ability to relate to companies’ latest challenges. She is experienced in overseeing accounting and finance, HR, IT, risk management, banking & credit facilities, and is an expert in hiring, building and managing accounting teams. She has a unique ability to understand the skills and requirements to be successful in accounting and finance positions.

Dion is well-connected with many CPAs, CFOs, CFPs, controllers, accountants and banking professionals and helps companies fill their open positions with the upmost sense of urgency. She takes the time to understand what candidates are looking for and engages them with positions that will take their career to the next level. Under her fiscal and operational stewardship, Marquee has become one of the leading professional staffing agencies in Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles. Marquee specializes in connecting employers with skilled professionals and assisting job seekers in finding suitable positions, and aims to streamline the hiring process for both parties. Their expertise span various industries, offering tailored solutions to meet specific workforce needs. Dion is also an enrolled agent certified to practice before the IRS and a certified management accountant.