Founder & CEO

Impact Innovator

Isabelle Bart, founder of Impact Innovator, is dedicated to fostering innovative and impactful enterprises with a triple bottom-line focus. As a seasoned leader, she supports impact startups and nonprofit organizations across California. With roles at SBDC, UC Irvine, UC Riverside and Academies for Social Entrepreneurship, Bart provides strategic consulting and fosters revenue-generating social enterprises. Currently, she leads the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program at UC Irvine, facilitating invention to impact transformations. She educates at entrepreneurship centers at Cal State Long Beach, Chapman University and Westcliff University. Previously, as executive director of RevHub OC, Bart fronted the operations of a pioneering social impact incubator/accelerator. She serves with the Orange County United Nations Association Chapter and sits on nonprofit boards like Cancer Kinship and Project Access. Recognized for her contributions, Bart was named among the “Top 100 Women in Social Enterprise” by Euclid Network.

