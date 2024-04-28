Chief Executive Officer

Project Hope Alliance

Jennifer Friend, J.D., serves as CEO of Project Hope Alliance (PHA), a nonprofit dedicated to ending youth homelessness in Orange County through comprehensive care. Since assuming leadership in 2013, she has expanded PHA’s reach from one school serving 65 students to 43 schools serving nearly 400 children, achieving a graduation rate over 20% higher than the national average. With a legal background and education from Whittier Law School and Harvard Business School, Friend channels her personal experience of childhood homelessness into PHA’s mission. She transformed PHA from a small initiative to a nationally recognized model, advocating for children living in poverty and homelessness. Her leadership expanded PHA’s presence, employing 26 staff with an annual budget of $2.7 million and extending services to 43 schools. In 2021, PHA expanded into the Huntington Beach Unified High School District, a significant milestone reflecting Friend’s commitment to the community.