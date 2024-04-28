(Amie Gosselin)

Chief Executive Officer

EverFree

Kelsey Morgan, co-founder and CEO of EverFree, spearheads innovative solutions to combat human trafficking. With over 13 years of experience, she developed the groundbreaking Freedom Lifemap tool, aiding survivors in defining their path to freedom. This survivor-centered tool, backed by funding from the Samueli Family Foundation and UK Modern Slavery Innovation Fund, aims to scale effective prevention and aftercare solutions globally. Morgan's leadership has led to partnerships with organizations like the Orangewood Foundation and recognition from the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force and the United Nations. Beyond her work with Freedom Lifemap, Kelsey and her team at EverFree partnered with the Orange County Museum of Art to establish a photography program benefitting sex and labor trafficking survivors from the Philippines and Uganda.


