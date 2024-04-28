Partner

Tyson & Mendes LLP

Margaret M. Holm is a partner at Tyson & Mendes LLP, leading the healthcare practice across Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles. With over 40 years of legal experience, she is a distinguished trial and appellate litigator, specializing in complex civil disputes for large healthcare entities. Holm’s expertise extends to defending national insurers, healthcare organizations and providers, including hospitals and nursing homes, in cases ranging from professional malpractice to catastrophic injury allegations. She holds a J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of California San Diego. Holm’s exceptional trial advocacy has earned her recognition from prestigious organizations such as the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Board of Trial Advocates, where she served in leadership roles. She is consistently acknowledged by Best Lawyers for her expertise in medical malpractice defense.