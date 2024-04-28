Michelle Campbell

Managing Partner, Orange County

Tyson & Mendes LLP

Michelle A. Campbell, managing partner at Tyson & Mendes’ Orange County and Los Angeles offices, has over 12 years of defense law expertise. Specializing in general liability, directors’ and officers’ liability and errors and omissions, her practice spans across various California jurisdictions. Notable cases include successful housing violations and mistrial motions, as well as securing defense verdicts in complex trials. Initially defending financial institutions in foreclosure litigation, Campbell’s passion for trial advocacy led her to Tyson & Mendes in 2017. Rising swiftly, she became a partner in 2020 and managing partner for the Orange County office by 2022, overseeing 30 attorneys. She prioritizes team excellence, stress management and efficiency, traits she instills as a faculty member at Tyson & Mendes University. A Chapman University School of Law graduate, Campbell’s accolades include CALI awards and Bar Association memberships.

