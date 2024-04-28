Founder & President

Sterling Public Relations

Paula Steurer founded Sterling Public Relations as a publicity, branding and marketing hybrid in 2008. Closing out 2023 with an exceptional award, Sterling PR was recognized by Clutch as one of the Top PR Firms in the USA. She is among Entrepreneur Magazine’s contributing writers and is a part of their esteemed Leadership Council. Inspired to give back, Steurer has been involved extensively with organizations such as CASA of Orange County, The Drake Gives, The Literacy Project and Sherman Library & Gardens. Her desire to support organizations that create sustainable change is steadfast and deep rooted in her belief that great change happens one person at a time. In 2024 this will mark the beginning of a new journey for Steurer as she begins her role as a CASA, where she will be matched with a youth in the foster care system as their advocate.