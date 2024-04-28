Executive Director & Founder

OC Habitats

Stacey C. Chartier-Grable is a dynamic leader with a B.A. in business and an M.S. in environmental studies, specializing in endangered species. She has experience writing environmental impact reports (EIRs), development planning and field surveys for endangered species. After a career break to focus on parenting and community volunteering, Chartier-Grable reignited her passion for environmental conservation by founding OC Habitats. Under her guidance, OC Habitats has grown significantly, boasting a nine-member board, five-person staff and over 40 active volunteers. Chartier-Grable’s dedication to education and the environment led to the establishment of an internship program engaging students from various universities. She leads by example, involving herself in hands-on restoration work and prioritizing education for underserved students, particularly in Title 1 schools. Chartier-Grable collaborates with like-minded individuals and organizations to maximize OC Habitats’ impact and foster lasting relationships.

