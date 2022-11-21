Spend less, save more: Sam’s Club Thanks-Savings Event 2022!

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the little things that can make a big difference in our lives. That’s why Sam’s Club is saying “thanks” to its customers with a special savings event. For a limited time, Sam’s Club members can save big on everything from groceries and apparel, to home goods. Whether you’re stocking up for a party or need to restock your pantry, now is the time to do it. But hurry – these savings won’t last forever. So, head to Sam’s Club on 11/24 and start saving! The offer ends on 11/27.

Top 5 Products on Sale at Sam’s Club This Black Friday/Thanksgiving

You can expect hundreds of dollars in savings on some of the hottest items of the season. If you are looking for a great deal on any of these items, be sure to check them out at Sam’s Club. Here’s an overview:

Member’s Mark Kids’ Explorer Sofa, Assorted Colors - This is perfect for your little adventurer! This colorful and playful sofa comes with four flippable cushions, so your little one can switch up the look whenever they want. Plus, there’s a convenient stash pocket for all their favorite accessories. The sturdy zippers and removable covers make this sofa easy to care for - just pop the covers in the wash, and you’re good to go.

Seiko Melodies in Motion Clock - This limited-edition Seiko clock is a Sam’s Club exclusive. It plays 40 melodies and features 22 brilliant crystals. The light sensor and volume control button make it easy to adjust the clock to your needs. It’s a beautiful addition to any home.

Stanley Fatmax Professional Power Station with 120 PSI Air Compressor -This item is the perfect solution for jump-starting your car or recharging your electronic devices. The heavy-duty 24-in. powder-coated jumper clamps provide a secure connection, while the 120 PSI air compressor with Autostop™ feature ensures quick and easy inflation. The four USB charging ports allow you to recharge your electronic devices whenever you need them and the ultra-bright LED work light ensures you can always see what you’re doing.

VIZIO 75" Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV - M75Q6-J03 - It has never been easier to immerse yourself in truly captivating cinematic adventures at home. The VIZIO M6 Series delivers stunning picture quality and smart streaming features at an incredible value. The IQ Active Processor ensures that all your content is upscaled to 4K quality, no matter the source.

Nectar Mattress with Gel Memory Foam and Cooling Cover - If you are looking for a mattress that will help you keep cool at night, look no further than the Nectar Mattress with Gel Memory Foam and Cooling Cover. This mattress features a cooling cover with heat-wicking cooling technology to help you stay comfortable all night. The mattress also has a 3" layer of cushy, high-density, pressure-relieving gel memory foam and a dynamic response layer with 2" of soft foam for added cushioning. This mattress is available in all sizes, from twin to king.

Starting 11/24 - Sam’s Club Black Friday and Thanksgiving Sale!