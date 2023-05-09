Join now and get 30% off your Sam’s Club Membership

For wise spenders who value affordability and high quality, joining Sam’s Club is the perfect choice. The retailer is committed to delivering high-value items with exclusive perks, including members-only pricing, cashback rewards, and personalized offers.

As a member, you’ll have access to a selection of high-quality products, ranging from groceries and household essentials to electronics and furniture. Keep reading to learn more about the convenient shopping experience that awaits you.

Why should you consider becoming a Sam’s Club member?

There are over 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, so you won’t have difficulty finding one nearby. Here are some reasons why you should choose Sam’s Club:

Wholesale prices

Buy products at their actual worth. Don’t overpay or stress over price, as Sam’s Club provides competitive prices.

Free Shipping and curbside Pickup

If you struggle to find time for shopping, your orders will be delivered to your location with members-only free shipping. And if you want, you can also place an online order and do curbside pickup, saving you time and hassle.

Scan & Go App

Days of standing in long queues to scan each item at the checkout are over. While shopping, you can easily scan all the products using the members-only app. As soon as you pick up an item from the shelves, scan it with the app, pay directly through it, and leave the store hassle-free.

Fuel Savings

You can save on fuel prices at Sam’s Club gas stations and participating Murphy USA locations.

Tire and Battery Center Services

This is a club where many needs are taken care of. The free flat tire repair and battery testing at your local Sam’s Club is just another example of their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Here are some additional benefits

Optical and hearing aid services – free eye exams, hearing tests, and discounts on glasses, contacts, and hearing aids.

Pharmacy services – free prescriptions and discounts on other medications.

Travel and entertainment discounts – make memories and save on hotels, car rentals, theme parks, movies, and more.

Sam’s Club Mastercard Rewards – get guaranteed cash back on your purchases with the Sam’s Club Mastercard, offering up to 5% cash back on gas, 3% on dining and travel, and 1% on everything else.

How long does the membership last?

Your membership lasts for one year from the date you sign up. After that, you can renew your membership to enjoy all the great benefits. Don’t worry – Sam’s Club will send you a reminder when it’s time to renew, so you won’t miss out on any savings.

Why is it better than others?

With savings on top brands, exclusive services, and cash rewards, there’s no comparison. Sam’s Club offers a satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. And right now, you can join for just $35 – an offer you can’t afford to miss. This offer is valid from April 20 until February 1, 2024.