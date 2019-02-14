'Honey in the Carcase' is Josip Novakovich's darkest and, somehow, most hopeful book yet

Character is plot, plot is character, said Scott Fitzgerald. I have met a lot of remarkable people, and I may sketch them and transform them and perhaps put them in an imaginary situation and see what happens. It’s like, “What would Jesus do?” What would Ivan do if he was diagnosed with TB during the war? As for children, they remained relatively safe in the war. I once drove in a war zone in Eastern Croatia in late 1991 just when U.N. troops were coming in. I drove with my friend Boris, who worked as a translator, and we saw a bunch of kids with school bags on a travel road, and I said, “What? They aren’t afraid?” And Boris said, “Even if a Serbian band were to pass by, I doubt they would bother the children.” And that struck me as remarkable, that in America we feel so terrified for our children. It must be that we are at a perpetual war but don’t realize it.