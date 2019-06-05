Colin Dayan's 'In the Belly of Her Ghost' exorcises memories of mother after she's gone

We sense the author reasoning to herself: Maybe if she can call her mother up on the page, dress her in ball gowns and jewels, capture the stunning beauty of her face and form, call her to account for her life of pretense — pretending to be white, to be upper middle class, to belong at the country club — but also sympathize with her for the agony this caused her, maybe if we can be made to see how unhappy she was with the husband who commanded this performance, and see how unable to support and care for her child she was since she herself hardly existed, maybe then, the author hopes, the mother will finally be able to let go.