In 1943, a scientist took a bike ride on LSD. Brian Blomerth illustrates his historic trip

Blanketed in lush gradients, clouds puddle atop the ever-present Jura mountain range — iced over and blotted with shadows, it looks like doughy wet pastry compared to Blomerth’s architecture, which is organized and exacting. Building exteriors are drawn in obsessively ruled lines, and facades are dressed in ornate flourishes. Brilliant color systems used for village houses perched in the mountains have them dazzling in the backdrop, and the home that Hofmann shares with his family is flecked with clusters of stacked rainbow slats that pop from the brown and beige doors and floorboards. Home is abundantly welcoming for Hofmann, and Blomerth depicts a rich devotion between his chemist and wife, Anita. But when Hofmann dosed himself seven decades ago, there was no comfort to be found at his abode. Rather, Blomerth’s gargantuan, wart-ridden witch and once-familiar furniture that suddenly “assumed grotesque, threatening forms,” per Hofmann’s recollection, populate the foyer. Yeesh.