Author Pam Houston bought a ranch for $21,000 — but the way it changed her life was priceless

Maintaining the place, she explains, involves tasks that “fell into two categories: Things I didn't know how to do, and things I didn’t even know I didn’t know how to do yet.” She perseveres, stacking the hay bales, stoking the furnace and waiting for spring. Meaty narrative stretches unspool the intricacies of keeping horse troughs full when the winds are below 35 degrees, how to gracefully kill an old dog, what it’s like to have a forest fire headed your way, and what to do when an elk calf nearly rips off your leg on a barbed-wire fence. But some of the most delightful portions are the italicized interludes between these meatier chapters, when Houston allows her writing to reach for a more poetic register. One little sketch concerns a new puppy, rejected by a senior dog. “You don’t like me,” she seemed to say. “Then teach me how to be a dog you will like better.”