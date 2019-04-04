Chelsea Clinton on talking to kids about the environment and what’s going on in the world

I think it just feels necessary because I want her to know what's happening in our country, particularly as it relates to kids. We also talk about things that she may encounter living in New York City. When I hear on the radio in the morning that there are reports of ICE at a subway station near where we live, very close to one that she was going to get on later to go to a dance class, I spoke to her over breakfast that morning about how if she saw people who were coming onto the subway, what does that mean? I don't think she quite understood that as well as the clarity around child separations or other issues that we talked about, but I didn't want her to be surprised or unprepared if that did happen while she was on the subway and I also wanted to plant the seeds. I don't expect her at 4 to do anything about that, but I do think part of being a citizen is standing up to speech and behavior that we don't agree with and that we don't think is appropriate.