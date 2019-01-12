Bryan Ray Turcotte is saving L.A. punk history one band flier at a time

For the last 20 years, Turcotte committed to that DIY spirit, operating Kill Your Idols less as a commercial venture and more as a creative endeavor. Turcotte launched his publishing company almost two decades ago with “F* Up + Photocopied: Instant Art of the Punk Rock Movement,” a hardback collection of fliers from punk shows of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Through his own comprehensive collectibles and collaborations with other artists, musicians and creators, Turcotte is preserving a fleeting moment in history and culture; an era when a rebellious musical uprising opened its arms to all sorts of alienated groups — from self-described outcasts, to LGBT individuals. Punk wasn’t just a music movement, he says, but a youth movement that encouraged people to question authority, be true to themselves and perpetuate change. Turcotte himself felt welcomed into this fringe set from the age of 16, when he learned how to play guitar and joined a band.